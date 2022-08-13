Letter: Use landscape architecture in designing infrastructure

The recent plans produced by the New York State Department of Transportation for the rework of Route 33 into downtown Buffalo reinforces my opinion that the time is ripe for a paradigm shift in how we as taxpayers fund the design of urban space. Allowing traffic engineers to run the design process severely limits opportunities and equitable outcomes.

The NYSDOT’s baseline for the redevelopment project is to not impact traffic flow. This is understandable given the singular focus of the discipline – traffic flow.

The means to land on a more comprehensive solution to a grave injustice that was constructed by decimating an Olmsted designed multi-user parkway in favor of a sunken expressway, is through a multi-focused discipline such as landscape architecture.

Landscape architecture takes a plethora of data beyond traffic counts and impact into the equation. A broad look at at the project void of predetermined outcomes would take into consideration the cultural impact, geography, urban design, ecology, botany, psychology and history of the site and adjacencies well beyond the roadbed.

I think if all of the above were taken into consideration, the renovation plan would be much different.

The agency should not be leading this taxpayer-funded project. The focus should be on restoring the neighborhood, the health and wellness of multiple user groups and contributing to the legacy of urban form Olmsted intended for this great city.

I’m not convinced a limited scope, examined by traffic engineers, is conducive to the opportunity the project represents and that is tragic.

Mark McGovern

Buffalo