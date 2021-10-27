Letter: Update on diocese’s response should only be the first step

It was good to see a public update on the diocese’s response to the sexual abuse scandal that was published in The Buffalo News on Sept. 26 by Bishop Michael Fisher. I agree that our words, though important at pointing us in the right direction, need actions behind them.

It is important that the independent auditors that the bishop referenced and who will be tasked with ensuring adherence to policies are not Catholic. We have already proven that we cannot police ourselves as evidenced in the New York State Attorney General’s complaint against the Diocese of Buffalo in November 2020. In the interest of transparency, often mentioned but not always followed, the auditors should be publicly named and supported. Also, I think it imperative that this auditing group meets regularly and often to keep everyone on their toes and not let problems (crimes) fall through the cracks.

Regular public updates on the work of the auditors by Fisher would also be helpful (on the diocesan website, in Op-Eds, through the parishes).