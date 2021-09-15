Letter: Unvaccinated should expect to pay more for health care

A writer in the Sept. 8 edition was “infuriated” by a previous writer who suggested that hitting anti-vaxxers in the wallet is a good test to see just how devoted they are. In essence, an unvaccinated person who ends up needing health care due to Covid-19 would have their insurance claims for Covid-19 treatment denied. It was an excellent argument. More importantly, they never said the theoretical patient be denied health care, only that the willingly unvaccinated bear the financial burden of that health care as a price for their proverbial freedom. Theoretical arguments aside, in reality, many self-insured companies already plan on raising the cost of health insurance to their employees who are not vaccinated. So just how far behind are the insurance companies themselves on what the original writer was suggesting?

The infuriated writer went on to conflate Covid-19 with other diseases by suggesting that if this denial of coverage was the case that people who don’t take care of themselves should be denied health care too. I think it’s important to note that no one has ever sneezed and given the person next to them obesity. No one has ever coughed and given the people around them diabetes. Covid-19 is a deadly and easily communicable disease that can be greatly reduced and hopefully eliminated by vaccines that most Americans have at this point gotten at least one or more doses of. If you still haven’t been vaccinated you are in the minority and you are helping to prolong the suffering we are all a part of. That’s something to be infuriated about.