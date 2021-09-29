Letter: Unvaccinated nurses choose to risk their careers

I have the utmost respect for nurses and the work that they do. They are all top notch in my book.

However, to se one from Erie County Medical Center on the news recently stating she would remain unvaccinated was very disturbing to me.

To say that because she will not take the vaccine, ECMC will place her on unpaid leave, jeopardizing her livelihood, is not true. She and she alone is responsible for jeopardizing her livelihood. Her choice, her decision. They gave her the option.

The idea of a religious exemption or that the government won’t tell her what to do does not wash.

From the day you were born the government has had a say in your education, nurses testing and certification (you were fingerprinted, right? I was before I could take my architectural license exam), your employment (you pay taxes, right?), and your ability to drive a car to work (you are licensed and insured, right?) are all mandated by the government so why is this so special?

You are a health care professional treating other people and they expect you to use good judgment. Lacking that, ECMC has no choice but to protect its patients.