Letter: Unvaccinated must recognize certain social responsibility

I have taken both vaccinations shots for the coronavirus. I am watching as others are being urged to take theirs so that the virus can be isolated and contained for the common good.

Areas that have low vaccination rates in the United States are experiencing higher rates of death from the virus. I am not really upset about these self-destructive people; because there is nothing, I can do to change the situation. I have accepted that there is a social Darwinism occurring. It seems that some people are unable to adapt to a social life where an individual’s life is determined by their social growth.

It is regrettable that we have to experience this tragedy but, in a country, where freedom and people’s rights trump (pun intended) the common good, it is inevitable. The leaders of the Republicans need to address this issue as their followers are the majority of the non-vaccinated and therefore the Republicans will lose more of their supporters. However, I don’t think the leaders of the party are actually leading but following the lemming-like direction of their constituents. It will be the death of the Republican Party.