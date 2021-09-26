Letter: Unvaccinated holdouts make the country unsafe

Seventy-one million people still remain unvaccinated and this virus is still taking over 1,900 lives a day as we go forward. These people still resist a Food and Drug Administration-approved Pfizer vaccine for various reasons. Less than a year ago over 3,000 people were dying a day but as more people have been vaccinated this number has been almost halved. Not to mention over 600,000 lives have been lost with more to come.

The naysayers state that less than 1% of people succumb to this virus. But do you want to be part of that ominous 1% who don’t make it? Because this 71 million who still refuse to get vaccinated and the virus continues to claim lives daily we see mandates being put in place. And these same unvaccinated people are outraged and complaining all the way to the hospital. As this debate rages on people are dying daily.

This is not a political issue, this is a life and death issue. If more people get vaccinated because they want to go to a Bills or Sabres game, mission accomplished. It is sad that it has to come down to people getting vaccinated because they want to go to see vaccinated professionals compete.