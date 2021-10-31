Letter: Unvaccinated forget lessons of the past

I am now in my eighth decade. When I was a young boy I had a friend, Barry Melnick. One day when I was at his house, I watched his dad struggle to go from one room to another room. He was using crutches and was in pain. Later, I asked Barry what happened to his dad. He told me that his dad had polio and was crippled for life because of it. I never got polio. I was vaccinated against polio. Both my siblings were vaccinated against polio. They never got polio. Thousands of Americans contracted polio and died from it before the vaccine. Others, like Barry’s dad, suffered for the rest of their lives from this terrible disease. No one protested against the polio vaccine because the disease was so terrible.

On Oct. 26 I read in The Buffalo News about a walkout protest at Moog against a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Over 700,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. When the alternative to a Covid-19 vaccine is death or possible lifelong complications, why do so many people refuse to get this vaccine?

I have read that some persons claim a religious exemption, despite every major religious leader urging their congregants to get vaccinated. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has urged all Catholics to get vaccinated. He has directed that no priest should write a letter requesting a religious exemption on behalf of any parishioner.