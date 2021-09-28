Letter: Unvaccinated Covid patients shouldn't monopolize hospitals

To save innocent lives we need to impose a limit on the Covid-19 space hospitals use in the intensive care units.

To serve the whole community the hospital must set a limit on the Covid-19 capacity so that enough beds are always available for other types of normal emergencies. It is important that the lives of those who have been vaccinated, to prevent infection of themselves and those around them, have equal access to the hospital’s emergency facilities. The current disproportionate use cannot continue to favor the unvaccinated.

If people claim it is their right not to get vaccinated, then they should bear the burden of their risky, unscientific and emotional decision. Hospitals should set a limit on the space and then not accept any more Covid-19 patients to occupy the limited ICU beds.

Also, the unvaccinated are placing the mental and physical health of the overworked Covid-19 health care providers at risk. They are also damaging the financial health of hospitals by eliminating invaluable sources of revenue, like elective surgeries.

It’s time to impose limits to ensure equal rights and access by all the members of a community to their hospitals.

John Brandenberger

Buffalo