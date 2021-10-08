Letter: Unsupported arguments do not equate to actual facts

Once upon a time in this country, political debate was attentive to fact. But since the former president’s introduction of “alternative facts” and the constant spewing of specious notions on various social media platforms, we have somehow begun to think of facts as malleable things, instead of provable truth.

Consider the recent missive in this column that blames Joe Biden for “unconditional surrender” in Afghanistan. The writer conveniently ignores the fact that his champion – the one-term, twice impeached former president – negotiated the Doha pact with the Taliban (and without the Afghan government) months before Joe Biden was elected that called for the withdrawal of American forces by May of 2021. In return, the Taliban would cease attacks on American and coalition forces. Had troops remained in Afghanistan, they would have been subject to resumed attacks. The withdrawal of our troops was pre-ordained before Biden became president. The writer also demonstrates convenient ignorance of the memo signed by the outgoing president on Nov. 11, 2020 directing his Defense Department to effect troop withdrawals by Jan. 15, far earlier than Biden’s action. Thankfully, that directive was overruled once the Defense Department considered the implications of the memo.