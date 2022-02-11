Letter: Unsettling rhetoric, situations heighten concern for democracy

I’m examining several illustrative circumstances that now seem to be recurring themes in this post truth era. Some, more than others, are taking on seismic proportions and should scare the bejesus out of any clear-thinking American. Overt antisemitism, dour racism, hateful neo-Nazism, and multi-target misogyny aimed at any woman not a Republican should claim outlandish daily headlines alongside the more ubiquitous mass murders, private militias threatening chaos and a waning pandemic that still might rebound and bring about a million deaths before it sulks into its endemic stage. Some, if not all, of this hate seems to leave little space between its workings. Instead, they appear to be closely aligned and used by those who desire, via authoritarianism, to fester hate and fear to divide and put this society on edge if not running for cover.
Given the preponderance of antisemitism and the amount of jaw-dropping Holocaust analogies being utilized by once-upstanding senators and congressmen using things like masks and vaccinations, space lasers, and school closings to create false equivalencies to highlight grossly inaccurate appraisals that to be forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated can be compared to the Final Solution utilized by the Nazis on Jewish people. This absolute nonsense stands out to me as the most nauseating cleat on the bootlicked shoe that is being used to trample this democratic republic.
One ponders how American Jews, seeing and hearing the hateful rhetoric and the deaths resulting from it, cannot help but think déjà vu. Are we not on the exact same path that brought the world to almost complete ruin in the 30s? The mainstream media needs to redouble their effort to scream from their headlines that society is heading down a blood-soaked surreal path and take a resolute stand to enlighten the population as to what is happening to this republic. Need I point out to them that this may very well be their last chance to take a stab at turning this morass around? The first thing lost in an authoritarian state is freedom of the press.
Stephen Saracino
Buffalo