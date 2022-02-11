Letter: Unsettling rhetoric, situations heighten concern for democracy

One ponders how American Jews, seeing and hearing the hateful rhetoric and the deaths resulting from it, cannot help but think déjà vu. Are we not on the exact same path that brought the world to almost complete ruin in the 30s? The mainstream media needs to redouble their effort to scream from their headlines that society is heading down a blood-soaked surreal path and take a resolute stand to enlighten the population as to what is happening to this republic. Need I point out to them that this may very well be their last chance to take a stab at turning this morass around? The first thing lost in an authoritarian state is freedom of the press.