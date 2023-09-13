Regarding a recent bout of violence at a high school football game between Bennett and McKinley which ended up cancelled. This is such a tragedy in a number of ways. It is a shame because these young athletes are there to compete and show their talents and they are there to entertain the fans along with camaraderie between players and coaches and good sportsmanship. To have these unruly fans ruin the players’ dream and take their spotlight by acting immature should not be tolerated and no place in high school sports or at any level.