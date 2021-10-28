Letter: University Heights could use attention from city officials

I love my neighborhood, but the University Heights is not sharing in Buffalo’s renaissance. Every day I walk past derelict properties and empty storefronts in what should be a bustling part of town. For years I have dutifully reported clear housing violations via the 311 app. But it’s an exercise in futility as there are no meaningful consequences for the owners.

My neighbors and I are surrounded by half-burned houses, peeling paint, missing siding, sagging porches, overgrown bushes and illegal dumps. To be clear, these are not abandoned or zombie properties. Most of these houses are cash cows for the landlords. People pay thousands of dollars a month to live in these eyesores, and the interiors are even worse than what we see from the street. Yes, there are a lot of students in this neighborhood, and yes, we’ve had our share of problems with parties and bad behavior. But no one, not even college students, should have to live like this.

My block club and other neighborhood organizations are working hard to attract new residents and homeowners, but it’s hard to do with so much blight. It’s time for the City of Buffalo to enforce the housing codes and hold landlords responsible. Enforcement should be a no-brainer because it’s a revenue raiser for the city, and it’s a more equitable revenue raiser than the disastrous school speed zone cameras.