Letter: Universal background checks would offer some sense of safety

On April 16 there was another mass shooting – the third one that week. Unbelievably, we are becoming inured to this news. Why does this happen so much in our country? This is an ugly question we need to answer. Access to firearms without universal background checks opens up a fatal loophole. A significant number of firearms are purchased by individuals who have no business owning a gun through private sellers, gun shows and online. Without an adequate system for background checks, people with criminal records, mental health issues or other “red flags” can obtain a firearm.

Consider all of the citizens who want to freely and safely assemble at church, schools, work and countless other places. Shootings are occurring with such regularity in different venues all over the country that saying “it could never happen here” is naïve and reckless. Without a universal system of background checks in place for gun ownership, our so-called inalienable rights for safety in public are being disregarded.

Vocal gun advocates feel their rights would be “infringed” upon if any regulatory measures are in place or that the implementation of background checks would lead to a national gun registry which has been erroneously peddled despite a complete lack of evidence to support it.