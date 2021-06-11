 Skip to main content
Letter: Unity is critical for hope and healing
Letter: Unity is critical for hope and healing

It is encouraging that we are returning to post-pandemic normalcy in the United States. However, I am saddened by the current political schism in this country between “us” and “them.” Our opposing ideologies can lead to healthy dialogue only if we listen to others without the caustic rhetoric that seems on the rise.

To make us truly whole, just as the finest tapestry requires sundry shades of thread, it is essential to the fabric of this nation that we allow diversity and move toward healing our divided hearts.

Joseph Ciarlo

East Aurora

