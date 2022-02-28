Letter: United States must prepare for the prospect of world war

This is history repeating itself. Vladimir Putin is doing exactly what Hitler did to start World War II. The difference is now that the United States no longer has the industrial might to win a long war against a foe like this. If China backs Putin, it will be a bloody mess. We will for the first time since the War of 1812 have a foreign power attacking the U.S. directly. There will be massive casualties. If we have learned anything from the past it is that people like Putin care nothing of lives. World War III here we come, and it will be a disaster. Better reactivate the draft now, because you won’t have time to train people later. This one will come to us swiftly and deadly.