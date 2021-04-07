Letter: United States loses its status as the world’s top role model

In 1982, we immigrated to the United States from Canada having grown up admiring the U.S. as democracy’s shining example. Even positions in local public service and judges were elected, and the historical racial inequities were crumbling following the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Even in the South, mayors, police chiefs, congressmen, town and state officials began reflecting the country’s diversity. Compromise led to bipartisan legislation supported by the majority. A vibrant middle class was the “secret sauce” of American economic success. Meanwhile, the autocratic communist regimes were unable to compete. The Berlin Wall fell a few years later, leaving the United States the world’s superpower. How things have changed over those 39 years since our arrival.
Today, politics are tribal and bipartisanship is virtually dead. Future prospects for most Americans has curved downward while the profits of rising productivity has gone to the wealthiest at the expense of low- and middle-income families, exacerbating income inequality to historic levels. College graduates except the wealthiest are often burdened with crushing debt.
This is against a backdrop of a rising authoritarianism that would previously been unthinkable. Consider the disgusting spectacle of Georgia’s Republican legislature slamming a 99-page voter suppression bill through both houses and signed into law by the governor in a single day, effectively legalizing their right to overturn any election, rendering the actual results meaningless.