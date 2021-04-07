Letter: United States loses its status as the world’s top role model

In 1982, we immigrated to the United States from Canada having grown up admiring the U.S. as democracy’s shining example. Even positions in local public service and judges were elected, and the historical racial inequities were crumbling following the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Even in the South, mayors, police chiefs, congressmen, town and state officials began reflecting the country’s diversity. Compromise led to bipartisan legislation supported by the majority. A vibrant middle class was the “secret sauce” of American economic success. Meanwhile, the autocratic communist regimes were unable to compete. The Berlin Wall fell a few years later, leaving the United States the world’s superpower. How things have changed over those 39 years since our arrival.