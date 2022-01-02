Letter: United States is failing in Covid-19 testing routine

My wife and I returned Dec. 27 from an eight-day trip to Portugal. Before we left, we were required to have a negative Covid test within 48 hours of boarding our departure plane. While in Portugal we were required to have a second Covid test, since our hotel and restaurants required a negative Covid test within the past 48 hours. Then we were required to have a third negative Covid test the day before we departed back to the United States. The country of Portugal has a 90% vaccination rate, while the United States sits at 62%. Portugal allows its citizens to test for Covid up to six times per month for free. No appointment is necessary. Pharmacies had walk up lines and results were available within an hour.