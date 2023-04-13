The United States appears less and less like the republic promised by our Founders as defined in our Constitution. For years I’ve believed “democracy” is non-existent in both national and New York State governments. Hearing citizens speak as though “democracy” still exists pains me. These people appear uninformed and/or foolish. Politicians who claim “democracy” are disingenuous.

Decades ago “political correctness” emerged and now exists as censorship, enforced by government actions and social sanctions. Some remember Vietnam War supporters upset by war protesters’ flag burning. However, U.S. courts confirmed the protesters’ actions were a form of “free speech,” guaranteed by the Constitution’s First Amendment. We do not always agree, but we must safeguard free speech. It is a hallmark of any democracy.

The chaos of President Donald Trump’s administration seemed mostly generated by vociferous Democrats bolstered by billionaire-owned corporate mass media. Some Democrats called for Trump’s impeachment prior to his inauguration. Those people knew the buttons to press on a president personally flawed by narcissism. Trump is a demagogue by definition. None of that justifies un-Constitutional behaviors by detractors. A dearth of facts was displayed by the State of New York in a New York City debacle imitating an legal move on Trump.

In my opinion, the rule of law has been massively corrupted by Trump opponents in government positions. Their actions, often with bribes (read “campaign contributions”) from billionaires, are aiding in the destruction of our republic. Harassment, lawsuits, false analogies and insults are designed to bankrupt and deter persons with opposing views. Attackers are fearful of the national movement of populist-oriented American citizens who want to restore the United States’ republic. This scenario is scarily “Soviet-esque.”

Our situation is as complicated as it is dire. American billionaires are more interested in accumulating great wealth and power in a “global reality” than preserving the U.S. republic. Founder Thomas Jefferson cautioned the republic could not survive when great wealth gaps exist. Wake up America!

Lynda Stephens

Tonawanda