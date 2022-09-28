Letter: Union stories remain of great interest to the working class

The Buffalo News reporting on the many union-related stories has been excellent. As the son of a union steward, husband of a union rep, and former member of both public and private sector unions, the push to unionize and the negotiations for improved union contracts is of great interest.

As I also have held positions in the corporate world, I understand the give and take necessary to reach mutually beneficial results. There is always a cost/benefit equation to be analyzed by both parties.

Finally, to the comments I have heard criticizing the union organizing for fast food workers as being laughable based on the low skill level type of work, I would remind those folks that the same comments were being made back in the early part of the 20th century when miners and steel workers were fighting and in some cases being murdered when attempting to unionize their “low level” employees.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park