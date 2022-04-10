Letter: Ungrateful fair-weather fans disrespect Pegulas

The tribute to Rick Jeanneret at a recent Sabres home game was truly fitting for a Buffalo icon who will be remembered for the ages. The entire ceremony/tribute was a class act with the exception of one aspect, that is, the booing of owner Terry Pegula. I found the booing of Pegula tasteless and downright deplorable.

If it weren’t for Terry and Kim Pegula who stepped up, purchased the team, and kept them in Buffalo, it is highly likely that the Sabres, and the Bills for that matter, would be playing elsewhere, perhaps San Antonio Texas or San Diego, Calif. Many fans are not old enough to remember the Buffalo Braves NBA basketball team who hit the road and became the San Diego Clippers in the late seventies and are now the Los Angeles Clippers.

In conversations with several people, I was asked as to why the fans were booing. I can only speculate. Is it because the Sabres have not made the playoffs in several years? Heck, the Bills drought was longer and look how competitive they are now.

I have lived through “no goal,” “wide right,” the “Music City Miracle” and most recently, the heart wrenching “13 seconds” and I have never once booed, or even contemplated, booing my home team or its owners.

The ungrateful, “fair-weather” fans who chose to boo Pegula on that historic evening need to thank their lucky stars that the Pegulas bought the Sabres franchise otherwise those so-called fans would have no one to boo.

I am forever grateful to Terry and Kim for keeping the Sabres and Bills in Buffalo. I firmly believe it will not be long before a Stanley Cup and a Lombardi Trophy are brought to this great city.

Joseph Koerner

West Seneca