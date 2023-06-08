The Hamburg Pride flag raising event for LGBTQ+ rights this week was overshadowed by a mistaken time to replace the POW/MIA flag. Supervisor Randy Hoak took the brunt of this action when a veteran reportedly slapped Hoak because he felt the Pride flag was permanently replacing the POW/MIA flag. As a Vietnam veteran myself, I can personally vouch for Hoak, that I believe this was just unfortunate timing to replace the tattered flag. I have known him for many years, first when he worked with Hamburg Senior Services. In the recreation program, he treated my late father-in-law, a World War II veteran, with the utmost of respect and dignity. “Pop” looked forward to seeing Hoak and he enjoyed his time there. Years later, Hoak suggested his son, who was participating in a Salute to Veterans event in his elementary school, asked me to be recognized for my service to our country. I couldn’t have been prouder.

Sometimes what appears to be offensive and disrespectful is just unfortunate timing and not a reflection of the leader’s intentions. I believe this was the case in Hamburg this week. Our family has known Randy Hoak for many years and can attest to his character, his loyalty to our country, and his respect for veterans. It was also unfortunate that this was the highlight of the news instead of celebrating the accomplishments and presence of our citizens who comprise the LGBTQ+ community here in Hamburg. We want our community to value equality and inclusion for everyone. Our supervisor has shown unwavering leadership in this regard, and we appreciate him for this. Too bad the angry veteran doesn’t know Randy the way we do.