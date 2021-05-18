Letter: Unemployed want to work, but they also want to be safe

News anchors continue to question the motives of those collecting unemployment during a global pandemic in which a number of citizens refuse or are unable to acquire a vaccination. These anchors seem to think that those collecting unemployment are somehow “fleecing” the system with their $243 weekly federal check (after taxes), and less than half of their normal wages.

They see somewhere between $360 and $480 (total) a week as a boon in the lives of those who somehow must “go back” to retail stores that are closed, find jobs in manufacturing that are not there, or service those in restaurants who leave their used, soiled and littered biological waste upon the floors, tables, bathrooms and other public spaces.

Nowhere do they talk about service workers being spit at, beaten, in some cases killed and harassed. More needs to be mentioned of those who refuse to mask and vaccinate being taken off of airplanes, hoisted out of ride shares and having police intervene when things get out of hand.

There should be talk of some unemployed and uninsured being terrified of catching a disease that may leave them as “long haulers” gasping for breath, waiting for a kidney transplant or having limbs removed because of Covid-19’s insidious tapestry. Service workers are many things, but stupid is not among them.