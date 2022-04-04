 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unembarrassed Biden voter remains proud of decision
Probably one of the shortest “Everybody’s Column” that I have ever read requires a response. “In 2020 we had 80 million vote for Joe Biden. In 2022, we now have 80 million voters who if not embarrassed should be.” That’s it, the entire letter. After hearing Biden speak in Warsaw I can say I’m proud of my vote, unlike Trump who sided with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018, Biden showed strength and resolve in defending democracy. I do agree with the letter writer’s first sentence though, 80 million Americans voted for Joe Biden, maybe you should inform Donald Trump of that. He seems to be in denial.

Marc Hoff

Elma

