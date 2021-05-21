 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Understanding the stock market puts its ups and downs in context
0 comments

Letter: Understanding the stock market puts its ups and downs in context

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The stock market does not have a conscience, it does not grieve when its investors are sad, nor does it respond in jubilation when its investors are happy. The market is simply a thermometer of the health of the economy. It responds to political, weather disruptions, laws being introduced that would affect investors and consumer sentiment toward the economy or certain facets of the economy.

The stock market does not profit nor does it lose when things happen. Its investors are indirectly affected by its actions through their investments as they rise or fall in value. Many investors such as participants in employee retirement plans, households, small and large businesses, charities and many institutions of higher learning are participants of the world of investing.

Who moves the markets? Politicians, the media, weather and Joe and Jane Public’s spending habits.

Anthony Frandina

Derby

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News