Letter: Understanding socialism requires more consideration

A recent letter claimed that India Walton’s defeat showed that socialism was rejected by Buffalo voters. India Walton is a social democrat not a socialist. But most Republicans know that many people cannot distinguish the difference. So they have weaponized that word, trying to conflate socialism with communism. (I didn’t support Walton nor Byron Brown by the way).

Most western democracies operate under some combination of capitalism and socialism. Most European countries are labeled “social democracies.” Believe it or not, many social democracies exist to serving their citizens’ increased benefits. Serve their citizens. Really!

Collecting taxes to spend on social programs is not evil. I learned that in fifth grade. Every social program that we take for granted is paid for by our taxes. Police, fire protection, road maintenance, Army, Navy, you name it. It’s how our country works. Trying to conflate social programs with some kind of evil is nonsense. We are being bombarded with Republican fear tactics. Many of them from QAnon are too crazy to describe.