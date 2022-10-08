Letter: Understand exactly how weather events happen

Regarding the Oct. 5 letter, “When will common sense bill ring on weather disasters?” I heartily agree with the writer up to a point. First, let’s be clear that “weather events” are climate disasters caused by fossil fuel burning.

We can’t fully reverse the exponential increase in catastrophic storms, droughts, wildfires and floods from climate-caused heavier rain, but better building codes and land management, strengthened infrastructure and a move from dangerous coastal areas are essential.

None of that makes sense, though, without strong government policy to reduce climate pollution by transitioning us from gas and oil to renewable wind and solar power with battery storage, and electrifying transportation and buildings.

The Inflation Reduction Act, the largest federal investment in climate action, will help New York meet its mandated clean energy goal of a carbon-free electric grid by 2040, and infuses cash into electrification efforts.

Gov. Kathy Hochul must hold up her end by making sure her Climate Action Council produces a practical road map to a renewable future and supporting the All-Electric Building Act.

Julie Almond

Tonawanda