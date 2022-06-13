Letter: Underserved communities have been left behind in many ways

I am a pastor of a church one-and-a-half miles from the Buffalo mass shooting at a store many of my community members frequent. In the wake of yet another school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I continue to urge Sen. Gillibrand, Rep. Higgins and Sen. Schumer to work towards tighter gun control through use of common sense and red flag laws.

I know that in many cases there may be a mental health component to gun violence, this is not to belittle these tragedies or to further stigmatize mental health. I suffer from mental health disease myself, so I believe that in addition to stricter gun control laws our elected officials should continue to work to ensure that all people, regardless of where they live or their income, have access to accessible and affordable healthcare, which includes mental health services.

The Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo is a case where I can confidently say, as a neighbor, that this is not the case. Underserved communities are still suffering from the actions of redlining during the 1930s. Today, these same communities, continue to lack access to healthy food, including fresh produce, complicated now with the closure of the Tops Market after the shooting, as well as access to affordable healthcare facilities.

Thoughts and prayers are no longer enough and we need to take action. This is life and death and to not take action is insulting. It further perpetuates the idea that our Black, Indigenous and people of color siblings are not worthy of legislation that would ensure their survival and their inherent divine humanity.

Rev. Brenda Maynor

Buffalo