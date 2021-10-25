Letter: Underhanded tactics will not break resolve

I was a union organizer for over 20 years and came across numerous union busting law firms around the country, brought in by unscrupulous and anti-union employers.

Some employers you can expect to have them bring in union busters to try to undermine the union and take away benefits from the union members, but the Catholic Sisters of Mercy, in the heart of Irish Catholic South Buffalo is beyond the pale. Rumor has it that scab workers are being brought in to replace striking union members.

But the Catholic Sisters of Mercy have a problem within their own church. In bringing in strike breakers in attempting to break the union, they are violating the tenants of the encyclical issued by Pope John Paul II “Laborem Exercens” (On Human Work) issued 40 years ago this month September 1981. Article XX of the encyclical outlines the church’s support of the trade labor movement. Let us not forget that Pope John Paul II was the Cardinal of Poland and worked hand in glove with Solidarity union movement that helped free Poland from communism.

Not only are the Sisters of Mercy insulting the long history of union support in South Buffalo but are violating a dictum of their own religion.

Shame on these nuns and the administration that are bringing scab labor to break the strike of our South Buffalo Brothers and Sisters.