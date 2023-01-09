 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Under the circumstances, consider a covered stadium

Let’s see if I can understand this logic.

They are planning to build a small open air $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, a Snow Belt area. Due to climate change storms, the stadium will probably be used only once or twice during the regular football season.

Others want to spend $1 billion to cover streets in the Humboldt Parkway area. Cover streets but not a stadium.

A larger covered stadium should be built in Buffalo so it can be open year-round. Yes Buffalo gets its share of snow but I believe we have some smart people that can figure out how it can be done. Anything else is a complete waste of money. We’ve made too many mistakes in the past – let’s stop and think this through.

Ronald Lewandowski

Lewiston

