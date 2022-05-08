Letter: Unborn babies stood a better chance in 1776

Last Monday night’s big reveal, the leaking of Justice Alito’s draft opinion concerning Roe v. Wade, has our country literally reeling. His opinion, which proposes to return the fate of legal abortion to the states thereby enabling voters to decide, has resulted in widespread protests and news pundits predicting mayhem and prophesizing the end of the world as we know it. President Biden who vehemently supports a woman’s right to choose labeled those who would oppose abortion the most “extreme group” in the history of our country. Yet what could possibly be more extreme than legal infanticide? If those who seek to save children’s lives are vilified what does that say about us as a people? As we near our nation’s 250th birthday, one might wonder if our Founding Fathers have forgiven us for disregarding the fact that they risked their lives to protect our unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in order to give women the right to kill their babies in utero? Despite all the progress we’ve made, unborn babies were safer in 1776 than they are today.