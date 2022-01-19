Letter: Unacceptable lesson plan distributed in Williamsville

Our organization, Hispanics for Equity and Representation in Education (HERE) is a group of bilingual educators and professionals comprised of past and present school, district and community administrators as well as college professors united to exercise advocacy and equity leadership, mostly to take action and denounce social injustice toward our students wherever they are.

With that in mind, we want to go on record to express our most definite disgust and rejection of the Spanish homework assignment given to students at Mill Middle School in Williamsville. We find it extremely hard to understand the objective behind such a hideous lesson. Upon examining the assignment sheet it was not difficult to find statements filled with racism but also with sexism, myths about body types and definite implicit inculcation of negative feelings about education. Such lessons have no room in education. We certainly expect it to be a mistake and not the normal way of education for those students.