Letter: Unacceptable lesson plan distributed in Williamsville

Our organization, Hispanics for Equity and Representation in Education (HERE) is a group of bilingual educators and professionals comprised of past and present school, district and community administrators as well as college professors united to exercise advocacy and equity leadership, mostly to take action and denounce social injustice toward our students wherever they are.
With that in mind, we want to go on record to express our most definite disgust and rejection of the Spanish homework assignment given to students at Mill Middle School in Williamsville. We find it extremely hard to understand the objective behind such a hideous lesson. Upon examining the assignment sheet it was not difficult to find statements filled with racism but also with sexism, myths about body types and definite implicit inculcation of negative feelings about education. Such lessons have no room in education. We certainly expect it to be a mistake and not the normal way of education for those students.
We are very concerned because those children are very vulnerable and susceptible to negative principles that may deform their character. The ideas presented were beyond inappropriate and we certainly hope that there was no malice in the preparation of such a lesson.
We praise the parents for their quick intervention and are hopeful that the school administrators and the district superintendent, Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall, will do their best to prevent incidents like this from ever happening again in the future. We will definitely be praying for you, so you find a way to prevent further damage.
José G. Rivera, Ed.D.
And all members of HERE
Williamsville