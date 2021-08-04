Letter: Ultra-wealthy space explorers give plenty to Earth’s charities

So Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez express outrage that billionaires Richard Branson (British) and Jeff Bezos travel into space. As usual those three appeal to the most naïve, uninformed undergraduate mentalities. “They should be giving money to fix problems on Earth.” They are angry that these very accomplished wealthy men pay little personal income tax. But five minutes of homework reveals that Bezos, Bill and Melinda Gates, Mark Cuban, Mike Bloomberg etc., give billions of dollars to various worthwhile causes including to fight climate change and bring basic medical care to Africa and to the French “Doctors Without Borders.”

My disgust with Democrats like Warren and Sanders is they try to demonize the amazing achievements of these public minded men who see no limits to what man can accomplish. Further, the malcontented Democrats are the ones who should be ashamed for basing their careers on a premise of social policies that were ineffective 50 years ago and remain so today. They want every dime they can take from successful folks and pour it all into more social services under government control. And by the way, there have been plenty of ultra-wealthy Democrats and Republicans like JFK, Nelson Rockefeller (Rockefeller Foundation) and FDR who stood up for the working man but helped bring our country together around greatness.