Letter: Ukrainians demonstrate resiliency in the face of war

I have not been glued to the TV news, but I have seen many clips from the catastrophe in Ukraine. Two thoughts often come to mind.

I am so impressed by the number of Ukrainians who speak English and so surprised by the lack of electronics that I see.

I have seen one boy playing on an iPad and maybe three cellphones in use. This may be the result of a lack of conductivity in the subways.

Perhaps the Ukrainians spend more quality time in school and less on cellphones watching TikTok.

Although, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sure can dance. I wanted to write “Wow” in Ukrainian, but my keyboard does not contain Cyrillic script.

I pray for the Ukrainians.

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park