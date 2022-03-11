Letter: Ukrainians demonstrate resiliency in the face of war

I have not been glued to the TV news, but I have seen many clips from the catastrophe in Ukraine. Two thoughts often come to mind.
I am so impressed by the number of Ukrainians who speak English and so surprised by the lack of electronics that I see.
I have seen one boy playing on an iPad and maybe three cellphones in use. This may be the result of a lack of conductivity in the subways.
Perhaps the Ukrainians spend more quality time in school and less on cellphones watching TikTok.
Although, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sure can dance. I wanted to write “Wow” in Ukrainian, but my keyboard does not contain Cyrillic script.
I pray for the Ukrainians.
Madeline Augustine
Orchard Park