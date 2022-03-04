Letter: Ukrainian tragedy must not go unanswered

As I watched the presidential State of the Union, I could not help but reflect on the Russian convoy nearing Ukraine and the upcoming annihilation of innocent people, all at the whim of a despot. Vladimir Putin’s advancing army has begun to reduce to rubble a democratic nation as the world watches from the sidelines and wonders how many people will die, and how to address the humanitarian crisis he has created. With no direct confrontation he has little reason to halt his advance. The immediate sanctions imposed and action by NATO countries discussed during the speech have helped but done little to stop one man who will decide the fate of many. His nuclear warning and lies leading to this grave state of affairs should not be challenged with another nuclear threat.
Yet we do not have the luxury of waiting and then wringing our hands and offering thoughts and prayers when the death toll is counted.
How can we stop him? Countries of the world that are united could charge him with war crimes and crimes against humanity. International humanitarian law spells out these crimes. One particular sentence states, “persons against whom there is evidence that they have committed such crimes shall be subject to tracing, arrest, trial and, if found guilty, to punishment.” If so charged Putin would be unable to travel outside of Russia for fear of capture.
Putin whose wealth is estimated at $100 billion to $150 billion in assets would also be aware that if arrested he would be subject to trial by an International Criminal Court (ICC). He may be acting erratic and even borderline mental but he is capable of fully understanding that the loss of his freedom means a loss of his vast fortune, his $125 million superyacht which he uses outside of Russia and his privileged lifestyle. Waiting is not an option. He needs to reflect on his losses rather than his gains. He needs to know now that for every shell fired, for every death caused by his forces, he seals his fate.
Phillip Sparacino
East Amherst