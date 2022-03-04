Letter: Ukrainian tragedy must not go unanswered

As I watched the presidential State of the Union, I could not help but reflect on the Russian convoy nearing Ukraine and the upcoming annihilation of innocent people, all at the whim of a despot. Vladimir Putin’s advancing army has begun to reduce to rubble a democratic nation as the world watches from the sidelines and wonders how many people will die, and how to address the humanitarian crisis he has created. With no direct confrontation he has little reason to halt his advance. The immediate sanctions imposed and action by NATO countries discussed during the speech have helped but done little to stop one man who will decide the fate of many. His nuclear warning and lies leading to this grave state of affairs should not be challenged with another nuclear threat.