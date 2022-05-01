Letter: Ukraine will survive. Putin will be made to pay.

As a writer, I try to read our environment for inspiration and moral response. For example: I see them every “almost” spring along the highways and byways of Buffalo and Erie County – burlap imprisoned-evergreens that struggle to escape their funereal raiments.

Each year, these evergreens signify something different. History – mine, Buffalo’s, America’s, the world’s – keeps changing what these shrubs can represent.

During the Iraq War, when the Bush administration practiced water-boarding and electric prodding of captured Iraqi soldiers, these shrouded bushes seemed to be images of Abu Ghraib, the photo of a hooded prisoner standing on top of a box with electric wires attached to his body.

These strangled shrubs signal something else this year: the slaughter of non-combatants, including children and the infirm, in Vladimir Putin’s barbaric war against Ukraine. This reluctant spring, the shrouded evergreens signify nameless Ukrainians wrapped in improvised body-bags who will have nameless burials.

No one knows how this crime against humanity will end. We only can hope that Ukraine will survive somehow as an independent nation and that proven criminals will stand trial as the Nazi leaders did at Nuremberg at the end of World War II.

As we wait too long for Putin and his savage enforcers to be brought before the International Court of Justice in the Hague (Netherlands), let’s welcome as many Ukrainian refugees as possible to Buffalo and Erie County as we continue to be a one-world metropolis and international port of safe-call.

Spring will come, even to Western New York, just as the gavel of history will ultimately find guilty the delusional autocrats for whom the execution of their power is the only reality.

Howard Wolf

Eggertsville