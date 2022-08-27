Letter: Ukraine stands as example others should try to emulate

It’s hard to watch Ukrainians fighting and dying for their freedom and democracy, while a certain segment of our population vote for liars, deniers, and haters and ostracize and remove defenders of ours.
Andrew Halsey
Eden
