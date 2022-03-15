Letter: Ukraine should receive further American support

The U.S. and other countries are sending humanitarian relief, weapons and financial assistance to Ukraine, and imposing some severe sanctions on Russia. Is that enough? Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the delivery of military aircraft and more advanced weaponry Ukraine still needs, and for cutting off Vladimir Putin’s main source of financing his war by banning Russian oil and other fossil fuel products to countries, including the U.S., that purchase these imports from Russia. I believe we should give Ukraine all the weapons and military aircraft that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has asked for. The sooner all our allies follow the lead of President Biden by banning the import of Russian fossil fuels, the better.