Letter: Ukraine needs protection NATO membership confers

I’ve got my ear to the ground and my thoughts focused on what is transpiring moment to moment with the Russian intentions concerning the invasion of the Ukraine region in Europe. They have seen this coming for weeks and I for one do not know why they have not convened a special NATO meeting specifically to address the inclusion of this country into the membership of the NATO alliance which is fighting to keep its democratic way of life in place. This situation now is going to be a fight between David and Goliath with support from other countries. Had they moved earlier and quicker to address this inclusion, the full weight and response of having an actual member of the alliance attacked, I think would have been more of a deterrent to Russia who are trying now to put their hands in the cookie jar before the lid goes back on. If I were president, I would make a skype call and take a vote now before the damage is done and it’s then too late.