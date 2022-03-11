Letter: Ukraine needs direct, urgent U.S. intervention

Nations look for ways to “save face” when events change, and then promises need to change. President Biden told the world he would not put American boots on the ground in Ukraine. That was when Vladimir Putin said he wasn’t going to invade. He lied. Biden still digs in, no American boots. Putin said he would not target civilians. He lied. Putin is aiming missiles at apartment buildings, government buildings, children’s hospitals and nuclear reactors. All while occupied. Now there are reports that Russian soldiers are engaging in the medieval practice of raping powerless women. Still, no boots on the ground.