Letter: Ukraine needs direct, urgent U.S. intervention

Nations look for ways to “save face” when events change, and then promises need to change. President Biden told the world he would not put American boots on the ground in Ukraine. That was when Vladimir Putin said he wasn’t going to invade. He lied. Biden still digs in, no American boots. Putin said he would not target civilians. He lied. Putin is aiming missiles at apartment buildings, government buildings, children’s hospitals and nuclear reactors. All while occupied. Now there are reports that Russian soldiers are engaging in the medieval practice of raping powerless women. Still, no boots on the ground.
Biden’s statements about boots on the ground were made believing Putin wouldn’t commit war crimes. If I had a direct communication path to Biden, I would tell him here is a save face explanation to reverse your “No boots on the ground” promise. Putin lied. For the sake of humanity, at least create a no-fly zone. My wager is if Biden leads, other democracies will follow. What is your legacy when the Russians crush Ukraine? You sanctioned the oligarchs?
John Radens
Amherst