Letter: Ukraine must hold steady against Putin’s aggressions

Alas, a Republican Facebook page from Tuesday, Feb. 22 showed a view of President Biden walking off after his comments on the nascent war in Ukraine with the caption, “This is what weakness looks like.”

Let us clear our minds and seek the truth. As I see it, this pint-sized Peter the Great acting as the aggressor is the very essence of weakness and desperation here. In his fear and loathing, he has unified NATO and the western allies better than anyone else could have. His very profitable Nord Stream 2 pipeline is dead, soon the Russian elites will no longer have access to Western banking and finance. Make no mistake, the Ukrainians are as tough as nails, and they will make Russia pay heavily amid a full bore invasion.

Not like Ukraine has not waited for their chance for a bit of payback. Back in 1932-1933, a state sponsored famine inflicted by Moscow starved four million Ukrainians to death.

That is one lifetime ago. The then Deputy Premier of the USSR, Stanislaw Kosior, stated in December 1933 that; “Ukrainian nationalism is our chief danger.” As it was then, so it is today.