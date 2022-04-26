Letter: Ukraine must be a wakeup call for United States democracy

Russia’s invasion and deliberate and systematic destruction of Ukraine should be a wake up call to the danger that autocratic and dictators and those who want it represent.

Democratic and free nations are facing constant threats from autocratic countries like Russia and most likely China too when it eventually makes its move against Taiwan. I predict by January 2025 that China will take action against Taiwan taking advantage of a likely confused, discombobulated and distracted United States after what will probably be a stressful and unnerving 2024 presidential election.

I fear the United States and its voting population will not take this danger to democracy seriously. Democracy has been under constant threat in the U.S. especially during the time of the maniacal, narcissistic, dictator want to be former President Donald Trump.

The fact is Trump could run for President again in 2024 and probably win easily. More disturbing is that Trump loves Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If the United States reelect Trump or his son or another one of his minions, then I believe the American people should be held accountable and face whatever severe consequences for electing that person will cause on the home front and the international stage. The United States simply can’t afford a bad voting decision from its people again if it wants to keep its democracy. We luckily had a reprieve with current President Joe Biden but I believe he is only a one term pony. The scary thing now there is still clearly a significant portion of the American population, electorate and of course the Republican Party that wants US democracy gone in favor of a dictator want to be like Trump.

Before the 2020 election, the United States was really behaving (domestically and internationally) like the world’s number one pariah nation. Right now, Russia decided to take that label. However, in two years, the U.S. and its people will have to make a decision if it wants to be the international pariah once again or not.

Look at how countries like Hungary, for example, which has drifted from democracy. Remember the old saying – Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore