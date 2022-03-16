Letter: Ukraine conundrum leaves little choice

Ukraine policy described by the Biden administration and NATO leaders just does not seem to make sense. We are supplying large quantities of smart weapons for use by Ukrainian ground forces to attack Russian armor and aircraft. But the transfer of MIG-29 fighter aircraft from Poland to be flown by Ukrainian pilots to do the same thing is “not tenable.” Somehow supplying these vital aircraft is deemed to create more risk of expanding the war than missiles fired by Ukrainian troops on the ground or even from drones they pilot.

It is said this is a war that Vladimir Putin cannot lose, so it is feared that if it continues to go badly, he will turn to ABC weapons – atomic, biological or chemical – in desperation. Does this mean we have already conceded Ukraine? How does his ABC capability affect our pledge under Article 5 of the NATO charter to “protect every inch of NATO soil?” In reality, we may have little choice but to rely on the fear of Mutually Assured Destruction before this war is resolved. Do we do it sooner or later?

While the indiscriminate pummeling of Ukrainian cities continues, Putin has made it pretty clear he intends to “expand” the war. There is, for example, his stated intent to help Belarus gain access to the Baltic Sea. Lookout Lithuania, (a NATO member.)