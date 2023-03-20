As a retired attorney who graduated from law school more than 40 years ago, I can understand the argument put forth in the March 8 edition of the newspaper which argues in favor of freedom of speech by allowing the execrable Michael Knowles to speak at the University at Buffalo. Unless we allow all people to exercise their rights, we can be in danger of trampling on the rights of all.

As a mother of three children, one of whom is transgender, I am horrified and disgusted by the breathtaking climate of hatred, LGBTQ phobia and outright inhumanity that has given rise to the type of speech and ideas espoused by Knowles and others of his ilk. LGBTQ people are our children, our friends and our family. I defy anyone who reads this newspaper to deny this fact. If a university allows a student group to sponsor a speech by someone who is akin to a “political pornographer,” whose only goal is to arouse strong feelings, then the university officials and members of this misguided student group should not be surprised by peaceful and vociferous pushback from groups of people who do not share their views.