Letter: UB leads the way on climate policy

The University at Buffalo is the natural backdrop for a national announcement of the Inflation Reduction Act, a turning point investment to tackle the climate crisis. With the school on track to achieve its own carbon neutrality by 2030, UB is a model for the US, its localities and institutions. UB’s research and engagement efforts in climate, energy and the environment are both profound and practical.

UB’s determination to contribute to stopping the climate crisis must propel New York state to step up its own climate policy to get us off greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels. New Yorkers support climate action, and recognize that transitioning to renewable power will save money, protect our health and create jobs - over 100,000 net jobs according to the state’s own analysis. Some of those jobs will be white-collar, spun off from research efforts like UB’s, but most will be good-paying union positions.

The Public Service Commission has just paved the way for gas companies to shift their business to clean utility-scale geothermal energy. Governor Hochul and the Climate Action Council must write a strong Scoping Plan to end the use of gas: no new gas plants, pipelines or gas hook-ups. Reviving and passing the All-Electric Buildings Act will hasten the end of toxic gas use.

UB leads the way in determining how to drastically cut the enormous social and economic burden of fossil fuels.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst