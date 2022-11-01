Letter: UB Bulls should be supported by more local fans

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the University at Buffalo Bulls played Toledo University at UB Stadium in Amherst. Both Division I teams were leading their respective Divisions within the MAC Conference.

The game was extremely exciting with UB prevailing in a 34-27 come-from-behind win. The Bulls scored 24 unanswered points in the 4th quarter, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Besides the high score, the game included a 90 yard punt by Toledo's Jonathan Batzke, something rarely seen in ANY football game at ANY level.

Unfortunately, what is also rarely seen at UB Stadium - built in 1993 and host of the World University Games - is a full house. Capacity is 29,013 and, on Saturday, less than half of the seats were filled. Other Division I football programs generally sell out; Notre Dame and Michigan are examples. UB has the only Division I football program west of Syracuse. The quality and excitement of play is present but the fans are not. UB has thousands of students but only few attend.

Their support as well as that of D-I football fans is needed, especially when the Bills are not playing.

Paul Synor

Elma