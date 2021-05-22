Letter: U.S. should welcome chance to exchange ideas

So much with respect to war seems deterministic and inevitable even unavoidable. So long as there are humans there will be war. The great Greek historian and general, Thucydides, identified “fear, honor and self interest” as immutable human characteristics that are the root causes of war.

Graham Allison a famous international scholar has warned and written of a “Thucydides Trap” between an established power and an ascendant power. He identifies 12 of 16 cases throughout history where this occurs and points to the United States and China in a cautionary manner, hoping that Thucydides can provide an escape to this trap.

There is another Greek thinker who provided a way to successfully wage war against war itself and not each other. I am speaking of the poet Homer who represents an occidental wisdom tradition in his works The Iliad and The Odyssey. Homer wrote in the Eighth Century B.C. during archaic Greece, just after the Greek dark ages with city states in perpetual war and rivalry. The solution out of war which helped usher in a period of civilization, peace and prosperity was “xenia.” Xenia is the Greek word for hospitality and kindness to foreigners. This was ritualized and extolled by the leader of the Greek gods, Zeus, who would wander around as a foreigner and if he stopped at a house that was not hospitable, they risked incurring divine wrath.