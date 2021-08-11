Letter: U.S. should rethink its policy toward Cuba

I’m sure Albert Einstein would declare the U.S. government insane regarding the embargo/sanctions on Cuba. For 60 years we’ve been doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It certainly fits Einstein’s definition of insanity.

While living in South Florida from 1984 to 1988, I had the opinion that the embargo should be completely lifted. I still believe that if it was lifted, the communist government would fall.

Cuba would be flooded with American tourists and corporations. The U.S. corporations would do some heavy investing in Cuba. I’m sure the CEOs of these American companies could negotiate with the communist government and it would be a win-win for everyone, especially the Cuban people whom the embargo has hurt more than the government.

On every corner there would be a McDonald’s/CVS, or a Burger King/Rite Aid, and the Walmart would be down the street. American hotels would be popping up all over the country.

Capitalism beats communism every time, sometimes it just takes a little longer. And my big question is how long would it take the city of Havana to secure a major league baseball team? The Havana Hurricanes maybe?

Patrick Norton

West Seneca