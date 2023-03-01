In order to get a short version of the horrors of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, I suggest reading George Will and Trudy Rubin’s articles in the Feb. 23, Buffalo News. Here you will find heart wrenching stories of Russia’s brutality, such as watching parents and children sob as they are separated so the children can be indoctrinated and culturally cleansed in re-education camps or otherwise killed/maimed by booby-trapped explosive toys; thriving cities becoming cemeteries; thousands of soldiers killed or severely maimed; and the rape and torture by scum soldiers (some recently released from Russian prisons).

The most dangerous aspect of this war is that the democracy of the world, which is on the shoulders of the Ukrainians, is being challenged by the despot, Vladimir Putin, who represents all dictatorships. One would think that countries that are supporting Ukraine would be heroes concerned about the freedom of people around the world, especially us Americans.

The U.S. support for the Ukrainians in any and all ways possible ought to be guaranteed.

Who would want Putin to win this fight and lose freedom for the Ukrainians who represent all of us (U.S.)? If you listen to Josh Hawley, Matt Gaetz and the 10 Republican co-sponsors of a resolution calling for the U.S. to stop supporting Ukraine’s survival, you’ll realize they want Putin to win this war. Do not listen to them. Write, call or march for democratic countries to continue, if not increase, their support for the Ukraine. Putin should be grateful he is still alive and stick to ruling his own country as a dictator.

Marguerite Battaglia

Buffalo