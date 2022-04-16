Letter: U.S. pols should host Ukrainian families

Media reports have shared that 90% of over 300,000 refugees, now residing in Moldova, are living in private homes. British transport minister Grant Shapps recently said he is going to apply to host a refugee family in his home once the immigration process is finalized. Other members of Britain’s government are also exploring hosting a refugee family.

Ireland, a nation of only 5 million, has already welcomed over 10,000 Ukrainians into their nation. Poland, which has accepted over two million Ukrainians, does not refer to them as “refugees” but as their “guests.” Thousands of these “guests” are presently residing in private homes in Poland.

Our leaders – both elected and appointed – have failed to set any type of meaningful example for the world during this humanitarian crisis. Instead, they remain paralyzed on the political sidelines and fail to make any practical sacrifice that would show the world they understand the daily suffering being endured by the Ukrainian people.

It would be a tremendously symbolic and humanitarian gesture if President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and all 15 of his cabinet members agreed to host a displaced Ukrainian family in their homes like political leaders in other nations.

Our politicians need to do more than send weapons to Ukraine that are paid for by our tax dollars. U.S. politicians need to show they are willing to make some meaningful sacrifice for democracy. Hosting a refugee family would be a significant step in the right direction.

Michael Taheri

Williamsville