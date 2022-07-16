Letter: U.S. needs strong leaders to tackle its gun problem

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress do not have the guts to pass strong gun control measures that would curtail or stop mass murders. The best solution our congressmen came up with to solve the problem was background checks. These were meant to appease the voters and public, but they were costly and ineffective, useless, solved nothing and just a Band-Aid on the real problem.

We have to go outside of the box and get a committee of lawyers and judges who have a real commitment to take measures about real and strong gun control measures. It would take firm measures, sue gun manufacturers. Suing and hitting them hard with lawsuits would hit them where it hurts.

The Second Amendment could stand some clarification at this time as to how it should play a role in today’s society and gun violent times, so that we could return to a safe and sane way of life, which we all deserve.

Paul Koukal

Tonawanda